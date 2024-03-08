Ukrainian soldiers repulse attack of the occupiers near Robotyne: "Tanks are coming! Do we shoot together?". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing fragments of the battle between Ukrainian soldiers and an assault group of occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers attacking two enemy tanks and Russian infantrymen.
"Ukrainian troops repel an enemy assault near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," the video's commentary reads.
