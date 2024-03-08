Due to lack of armored vehicles, Russians use ATVs and golf carts for assaults. We call it "rattletrap meat assaults" - Tarnavskyi. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, due to the lack of armored vehicles, Russian invaders are using ATVs, golf carts and buggies for assault operations.
The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, due to the lack of armoured vehicles, the invaders often use improvised vehicles for assault operations - golf carts, ATVs, buggies, etc.
"Accordingly, Russian losses are increasing, because these "rattletraps" do not provide any additional protection. We are already calling them "rattletrap meat assaults"," Tarnavskyi said.
He also posted a video of the work of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh.
