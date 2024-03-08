Professor Haran of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy has received British state award - British Empire Medal. VIDEO

Oleksii Haran, Professor of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Research Director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III for his contribution to the development of the Ukrainian-British partnership. Thus, Professor Haran became the first expert in Ukraine to receive the medal from the King of the United Kingdom.

On 5 March 2024, British Ambassador Martin Harris presented Oleksii Haran, Professor of Political Science at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Scientific Director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, with the British Empire Medal (BEM) on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III for his contribution to the development of the Ukrainian-British partnership, Censor.NET reports.

"Professor Oleksii Haran of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy is a proponent of the democratic system in Ukraine, promoting the development of a new generation of democratic leaders, politicians and civic activists. His work and the contributions of other opinion leaders, especially I would like to mention Iryna Bekeshkina, who has done so much to develop civil society and build a democratic Ukraine, are very important to the development of relations between the United Kingdom and Ukraine. And it is in recognition of these valuable services that His Majesty the King has awarded Oleksiy Haran the MBE," Martin Harrison emphasized, presenting the award to the Laureate.

Read more: Surveys do not record that Ukrainians are ready to make concessions for sake of ending war with Russia, - Haran

Oleksii Haran, in turn, thanked the British Embassy and the entire government for the assistance provided by the UK to Ukraine in these tragic days of Russian aggression. He also noted that this award is largely a recognition of the systematic work of the entire Democracy Now team to strengthen the strategic partnership between the UK and Ukraine in recent years and especially during the war.

The researcher expressed special gratitude to the Executive Director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Petro Burkovskyi, without whom, according to him, this analytical work would not have been possible.

Read more: Political Analyst: Obama Lost Control of the Senate. Ukraine Has Increased Chances of Obtaining Weapons and Strategic Ally Status

"Petro Burkovskyi is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so the Democratic Initiatives are working on different fronts," emphasized Oleksii Haran.