FPV drone attacks five occupiers on the armour of enemy infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO

Operators of FPV drones of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine targeted an enemy infantry fighting vehicle with a drone. After the vehicle was stopped, the second drone accurately flew into the open hatch of the armoured vehicle and burned it.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Two Ukrainian soldiers eliminate nine Russian assault fighters near Avdiivka. VIDEO