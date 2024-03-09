Soldiers of 92nd Brigade stop Russian armoured assault near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel a massive Russian offensive with armoured vehicles. In total, the defenders eliminated 16 units of the occupiers’ armoured vehicles.

Soldiers of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade said that the assault took place recently, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian command sent an armoured group of at least 18 vehicles into the battle. Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles IFVs and armoured personnel carriers with infantry were sent into the battle.

The Ukrainian military managed to detect the movement of equipment in time. Artillery and attack drones began to fire on the Russians.

The fire was adjusted with the help of reconnaissance drones, which the Russians were unable to suppress. The Ukrainian military shot down most of the equipment and completely destroyed some of it.

