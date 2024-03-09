Soldiers of Third Assault Brigade show how they fought enemy in Avdiivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian attack aircraft posted footage of the fighting in Avdiivka online. The defenders used a GoPro camera to show how the defence was going on in the first person.

The whole city is left with buildings scattered into bricks and houses shattered by enemy shelling, Censor.NET reports.

"Continuous sounds of volleys and explosions, risky movements of assault groups in open terrain, and small arms fire between half-broken houses," the soldiers wrote.

New footage of the defensive battles of the 3rd Company of the 1st Assault Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade from fighter Barsik.

Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd Brigade stop Russian armoured assault near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO