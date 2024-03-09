Zelenskyy at presentation of Shevchenko Prize: Culture is even more important in times of war than in times of peace. VIDEO

In times of war, it is important for people of culture to tell about Ukraine, to preserve the memory of everything the Ukrainian people are going through, and to revive what gives people strength.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Office of the President, this was emphasised by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the 2024 Taras Shevchenko National Prize ceremony.

"In times of war - even more so than in times of peace - we must all remember that culture matters. And people of culture matter. Everyone who speaks about Ukraine. They voice what is in their hearts. Preserves everything we are going through. It revives what could be forgotten, but - renewed - gives people strength, gives emotions," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians have come a long way to become a nation, the creators of their culture, state and destiny.

"In order for a human community to become a nation and a state, the best characters in the country must have hearts that are not content to live only for themselves. Such hearts speak to those around them. They care. They teach - they teach to understand. They unite. They protect. When necessary, they save. And as a result, we all recognise each other, hear each other, and feel that we are Ukrainians," he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, this was made possible not only by the strength of our weapons, but also by the strength of the hearts of our people.

"Those who, in the most terrible days in Mariupol, realise that what they see, they must film and preserve in order to tell the whole world. Or a person who doesn't want human memory to lose what they saw on the road to Bakhmut or experienced in Skadovsk, now temporarily occupied. And who feels that they must write it down, rhyme this moment, rhyme this pain. Or an artist who believes that the people of Ukraine killed in this war will be preserved in the emotions of those who are alive. And who speaks about it with his music. So that everyone alive in Ukraine remembers what this land is about, what its people are about, what the thoughts of a mother who is waiting for her son or daughter here in Ukraine are about," the President stressed.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to each and every person who lives not only for themselves but also cares about people and the entire Ukrainian state.

"I thank you, I thank everyone who is at the front and with those who are at the front. Those who are with Ukraine, protecting it and developing it," he said.