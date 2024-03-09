MLRS, armored personnel carriers, howitzers, MTLB, and observation post: 12th special forces unit destroys equipment of Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzia direction. VIDEO

The 12th Special Forces detachment showed footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers’ military equipment in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"The 12th Special Forces unit continues to destroy the enemy on the Zaporizhzhya front: minus an armoured personnel carrier, minus a vehicle, minus an infantry fighting vehicle, minus an MLRS, minus a howitzer, minus an MLRS, minus an observation post, minus an APC, minus an anti-aircraft gun, minus an APC, minus an Ural, minus a surveillance camera, minus an APC, minus a howitzer, minus an APC, minus a howitzer, minus a howitzer, another howitzer," the Ukrainian soldiers said in a video report.

