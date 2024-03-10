In Russia, powerful fire broke out at gas pipeline in Khanty-Mansiysk district at night. VIDEO

A gas pipeline exploded near the village of Lykhma in the Khanty-Mansiisky District of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

A massive fire broke out on a gas pipeline near the village of Lykhma in the Beloyarsky District of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KMAO).

It is noted that the fire occurred several hours ago. The fire's smoke and column of smoke could be seen several kilometres away from the scene, with the fire's area reaching several hundred square metres.

