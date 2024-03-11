Ukraine’s actions in Black Sea are preparations for serious operation in Crimea - Budanov. VIDEO

The sabotage raids by Ukraine’s defenders in the Black Sea are preparations for a "serious operation" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in the documentary "War for the Sea: from Dnieper to Crimea", Censor.NET reports citing the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

According to him, the operations in the Black Sea are a test of "the correctness of statements about the ways of approaching and leaving there".

As noted, on 10 March 2024, the documentary "War for the Sea: From Dnieper to Crimea" premiered on the national TV marathon.

The significance of combat missions conducted by military intelligence units, in particular in the Black Sea and on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, was explained in the film by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

"These are all preparatory measures for a serious operation in Crimea. This is a test of the correctness of our statements about the ways of approaching and leaving Crimea. In addition, it is a good message for the population that has been living under occupation for 10 years. Many of them believe that they have been forgotten," said Kyrylo Budanov.

The details of the war for the sea in 2022-2023 were described by the DIU's military personnel who participated in the planning and implementation of combat missions linked to a single strategic plan.

In the summer of 2023, fighters of the "Shaman" special unit took advantage of the inattention of the Muscovites and crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson Oblast.

"We realised that the enemy was not sufficiently aware of the situation. We took boats to the enemy's territory in the interposition space, landed, and immediately had several intense clashes with enemy observation posts. Some of the observation posts were almost completely destroyed or captured," recalled the first steps in establishing the left bank bridgehead the commander of the special forces unit, call sign Shaman.

In July 2023, members of Timur's special unit returned the Ukraine oil and gas production platform to state control, and later took part in the Crimean Operation "Awakening of Power".

"The enemy will never have dominance in the sea, no matter what they think of. This is our Black Sea, our 'towers', our Crimea, our Zmeinyi Island," said the commander of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's special forces.

Destroying enemy ships is the responsibility of the "Group 13" special unit. Each such mission requires careful preparation.

"We understand how to manoeuvre, what angle to enter from, and from which side. We evaluate a lot of factors before we attack. And after that, we start searching for the target. Once the target is found, when the sides get into a favourable position, a simultaneous attack is launched by all sides," explained the unit commander, call sign Thirteen.

Ukraine's successful operations in the Black Sea include the destruction of Russian ships. The most recent example is the sinking of the patrol ship Sergey Kotov.

Destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"

On the morning of 5 March, Ukraine sank the patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" in the Black Sea. Later, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov". A video showing the moment of the ship's destruction was also published.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that as a result of the ship's destruction, the losses among the crew of the Russian occupiers are as follows: 7 - irretrievable;

6 - sanitary.