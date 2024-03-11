Border guards destroy enemy’s ammunition, machine gun and personnel in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed an armoured personnel carrier, a machine gun and enemy personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Frontier".

"While working in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Brigade of the Offensive Guard discovered a Russian observation post and inflicted fire damage using drops from an attack drone. The result of the attack was the detonation of an enemy ammunition, the destruction of a Utez machine gun and two occupants who were at the position," the border guards said.

Watch more: 47th SMB has its fourth brigade change in two years. VIDEO