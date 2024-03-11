Ukrainian troops strike with HIMARS at latest Palantyn electronic warfare system in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

While conducting reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia region, operators of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces discovered a mobile complex of the operational and tactical level of the Palantyn electronic warfare system. It was conducting electronic reconnaissance and suppressing the existing communication systems of the Defence Forces in this area.

According to Censor.NET, the SOF operators accompanied the target and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces for further destruction. As a result of the fire, the enemy target was destroyed using the HIMARS system.

According to the Special Forces, the system allows to "blind" in the short-wave and ultra-short-wave bands, and to interfere with cellular and trunking communications. "If necessary, the Palantyn can combine various electronic warfare and electronic intelligence systems into a single combat network, which significantly increases the effectiveness of their use. The complex completed military tests and entered service with the occupiers in 2019.

