Russian about situation in Krynky: "Ukes are bombing nonstop. They killed lots of guys, 28 are two-hundredth, rest are all three-hundredth". VIDEO

A Russian serviceman spoke about the situation in Krynky in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. The occupier talks about huge losses of personnel: 28 soldiers were killed in his unit alone, while a huge number of his colleagues were hospitalized throughout Russia.

A video of the Russian speaking about the success of the Ukrainian military was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov.

