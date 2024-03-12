ENG
Resident of Belgorod region looks out her window at movement of unknown unit under flag similar to EU flag: "’F#ck! Tanks are coming!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a woman looking through a window at the movement of an unknown unit under the cover of armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the video was made on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. One of the tanks is flying a flag that looks very similar to the EU flag.

Warning: Strong language!

military actions (2400) Belgorod (228) RVC (27)
