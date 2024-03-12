"Screaming without words": silent action in support of National Guard defenders of Chornobyl NPP, who have been held captive by Russia for more than two years, was held in Chernihiv. VIDEO

In the center of Chernihiv, relatives of the captured National Guard defenders of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant held a silent action.

On Monday, March 11, about 80 people came out to a silent action in the center of Chernihiv to remind of the 103 defenders of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant who have been in Russian captivity for more than two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

According to Oksana Honcharenko, the mother of a captured National Guard soldier, they gather to remind people about the prisoners and to support each other, as they have no news from their relatives except for occasional letters organized by the Red Cross Society.

"There was also a call from my son, they let me call him on Viber, via video, I saw my son, I heard his voice. He was very thin, his eyes were tired. He only asked that we try to get them out of captivity as soon as possible, that's all. I talked to my son for 5 minutes and one second. I asked him to hold on to my son. Take care of yourself," Honcharenko said.

The relatives of the prisoners keep in touch with each other, traveling all over Ukraine to show their distress and to get their relatives released.

"We are trying to convey to people that it is a great grief that when you do not hear or see your own son, brother, husband, it is very painful, it breaks your heart. It just breaks our hearts, it breaks our souls," emphasizes the mother of a captured National Guard member.

