In Belgorod region, local residents are removing Z-swastikas: "Remove it from old UAZ and windows". VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine intercepted a telephone conversation between a Russian official from Gayvoron in Belgorod region, who instructed the driver to remove all Z-symbols from the official car.

According to Censor.NET, the official said that local residents are afraid to drive a car with such symbols.

"In an intercepted phone conversation from the town of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region, the occupiers discuss an order to remove the letters 'z' from a work vehicle, as the symbolism of the Russian invasion causes fear and hostility among the local population," the commentary to the audio recording reads.

