Two "loaves", "Utos" machine gun and position of enemy UAV operators were destroyed by counterintelligence officers in enemy’s rear using "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
The military counter-intelligence fighters destroyed two "loaves", an "Utos" machine gun and a UAV operator’s position in the enemy’s rear using "Wild Hornets" drones.
