More than 12 thousand servicemen of AFU trained by German Ministry of Defense within EU training mission. VIDEO

As part of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), more than 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already received military training from the German Ministry of Defence.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

