More than 12 thousand servicemen of AFU trained by German Ministry of Defense within EU training mission. VIDEO
As part of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), more than 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already received military training from the German Ministry of Defence.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"More than 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already received military training from the German Federal Ministry of Defence as part of the EUMAM training mission. Among them are defenders working on German Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Thank you for your vital support in a difficult moment," the ministry said.
