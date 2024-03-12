ENG
Russian man tries to shoot down Ukrainian kamikaze drone with assault rifle before dying. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked the occupiers’ positions and later eliminated the Russian who survived the attack with a kamikaze drone.

The corresponding video was published by the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

