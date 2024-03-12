Russian man tries to shoot down Ukrainian kamikaze drone with assault rifle before dying. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked the occupiers’ positions and later eliminated the Russian who survived the attack with a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password