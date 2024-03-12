Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy Msta-S self-propelled artillery system and ammunition depot. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Kharon attack UAV company of the 14th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Roman the Great destroyed the occupiers’ 152-mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system and an ammunition depot.
The video was published by Yurii Mysiahin, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.
