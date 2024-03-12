In Russian State Duma, drunken deputy spoke about war with NATO, but was interrupted. VIDEO

Sergei Veremeenko, a deputy from the ruling United Russia party, has caused a scandal in the State Duma. Not only did he show up to the meeting, probably under the influence of alcohol, but he also tried to talk about the war with NATO.

According to Censor.NET, he tried to ask about Russia's response to the sanctions.

"Indeed, last time we discussed this issue, and at almost every meeting now... The actions of unfriendly forces are being countered by us. It is very good. I would like to think how we will respond to them. Or will they say again: "And you brought... the same terrible weapons," the deputy said.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin interrupted him before he could finish his question.

