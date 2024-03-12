We will inflict losses on Russian state in response. Kremlin must get used to fact that terror does not remain unpunished - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 748th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video message was published in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

"At this time, a rescue operation is still underway in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike. Part of a nine-story building, the ceiling between floors was destroyed, and there was a fire. There are many victims. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are some dead. My condolences to all the families and friends.



We will inflict losses on the Russian state in response - quite rightly. They in the Kremlin must get used to the fact that terror does not go unpunished for them. Nothing will cure these patients of their evil, but they will feel the losses. The Russian state will lose, and only this can make it safe for its neighbors. Not only for Ukraine but for different nations, our actions are now saving.



Today, Chief of Staff Syrskyi reported on our actions on the battlefield, the actions of our scouts and the achievements of Ukrainian drones. The Commander-in-Chief is now at the front. And there is the necessary dynamics of actions for Ukraine.



Today, I also received preliminary results on the use of our drones from the Armed Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. I think everyone can see that our drones are working. And they are working long-range. Our long-range capability is a real approximation of security for everyone," Zelenskyy emphasized.

