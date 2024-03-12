ENG
SSU Military Counterintelligence operates in enemy’s rear with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" attacked the occupiers’ equipment and destroyed it.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

We convert your donations into items that fly far and accurate. Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

