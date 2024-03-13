ENG
Russians watch drone attack on Ryazan oil refinery: "This was never before, f**k! One hit! Here’s another one, f**king hell! In the same place!". VIDEO

Residents of Ryazan, Russia, publish video footage of a successful attack by attack drones on a local oil refinery.

According to Censor.NET, according to eyewitnesses, the refinery suffered several impacts that caused the fire. The Ryazan refinery is the third largest in Russia. The recording shows the active but ineffective operation of the air defence system.

Warning: Strong language!

