Shahed’s strike on five-storey building in Sumy: body was recovered from rubble. VIDEO

Rescuers found the body of a man at the site where an enemy Shahed UAV hit a five-storey residential building in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES.

"Sumy. Rescuers have unblocked a human body at the site of the rubble in a five-storey residential building.



At present, 8 people are also known to be injured. The work is ongoing. There may still be people under the rubble," the statement said.

As previously reported, a "shahed" hit a multi-storey building in Sumy at night. There are victims. The rescuers managed to save 10 people from the rubble. 15 apartments were destroyed, and the same number were damaged.