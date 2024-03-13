Destruction of enemy T-72B tank near village of Terny, Donetsk region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 60th Brigade used Stugna-P ATGMs and kamikaze drones to destroy a Russian T-72B tank of the 2022 model near the village of Terny in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was published on social media.

"The crew of the Russian T-72B model 2022 experienced the beauty of the 'special operation' first-hand. The Stugna-P ATGM crew, in cooperation with FPV drone operators, stopped and finished off an overzealous enemy tank. The work of the soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade near the village of Terny, Donetsk region," the video commentary reads.

