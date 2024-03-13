ENG
Legion "Freedom of Russia" destroys two invaders’ BMD-2s with Wild Hornets drones in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" destroyed two combat vehicles of the Russian troops in the Belgorod region using Wild Hornets drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The pilots of the "Groza" platoon of the Legion's worked effectively. We thank the people of Ukraine for supporting the young republic!" - the fighters said.

