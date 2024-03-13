Bodies of liquidated occupants near Berdychi village in Donetsk region: "F#ck how many of them there are! These were ones who assaulted in morning". VIDEO 18+
A video has been published online showing the bodies of the occupiers liquidated near the village of Berdychi, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by Ukrainian drone operators after the occupiers attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The recording shows the occupiers' losses in just one morning on a small section of the battlefield. One of the aerial reconnaissance men notes in the recording that everything would have been different if there had not been a shortage of ammunition.
Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
