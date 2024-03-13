Russians reinforce police posts in Belgorod region - DIU intercept. AUDIO

The Russian spoke about the strengthening of police posts in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the interception was published in the telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In the audio recording, the Russian says that from now on, there should be 3 people at police posts.

Warning: Strong language!

It is worth noting that the interception came after the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion entered the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

Read more: We forced to attack military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, civilians must leave these cities immediately - joint statement by "Freedom of Russia" Legion, RDC and Siberian Battalion