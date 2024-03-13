Zelenskyy spoke about consequences of recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and thanked rescuers. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 749th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

"I would like to once again thank everyone who is involved in the rescue operations, working to clear the rubble, helping and supporting people who have lost their loved ones. It is very important that after the Russian strikes our people are not left alone with pain and problems.

It is the responsibility of local authorities, all state and municipal services, and, if necessary, the central government, including the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, to respond and regulate all situations so that people really feel that Ukraine always helps. And no matter what happens, there will be support in every corner of our country. This is exactly what is needed.

I would especially like to recognize the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region. Sergeants Oleh Sakhnenko and Ivan Vorozhko, Master Sergeant Volodymyr Ponomarenko, Captain Oleksandr Moiseenko and Colonel Volodymyr Prokopchuk. I would also like to recognize the staff of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular those who work in Kryvyi Rih and help to protect people's normal lives. Sergeant Maksym Zaliznyi, Master Sergeant Oleksandr Makhno, Senior Lieutenant Illia Mustiaka, Captain Volodymyr Havryliuk and employees of the State Mining and Rescue Unit of the State Emergency Service Pavlo Doroshenko and Yevhen Konovalov. Thank you guys and all your colleagues!" Zelenskyy said.

