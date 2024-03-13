ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9762 visitors online
News Video War
6 689 12

Soldiers of NGU "Charter" brigade destroy enemy tracked armored gun tractor and assault group of occupants in Lyman direction. VIDEO

After the destruction of the enemy’s tracked armored gun tractor and assault group in the Lyman direction, the soldiers of the NGU Charter Brigade used a drone and a note to offer the wounded occupiers to surrender. However, they were insidiously thrown with grenades and shot by their own comrades.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Special operations soldiers destroyed six enemy armored vehicles and an aerial reconnaissance crew near Avdiivka using Stuhna ATGM. VIDEO

Author: 

National Guard (520) drones (2438)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 