Soldiers of NGU "Charter" brigade destroy enemy tracked armored gun tractor and assault group of occupants in Lyman direction. VIDEO

After the destruction of the enemy’s tracked armored gun tractor and assault group in the Lyman direction, the soldiers of the NGU Charter Brigade used a drone and a note to offer the wounded occupiers to surrender. However, they were insidiously thrown with grenades and shot by their own comrades.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Special operations soldiers destroyed six enemy armored vehicles and an aerial reconnaissance crew near Avdiivka using Stuhna ATGM. VIDEO