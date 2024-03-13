Soldiers of NGU "Charter" brigade destroy enemy tracked armored gun tractor and assault group of occupants in Lyman direction. VIDEO
After the destruction of the enemy’s tracked armored gun tractor and assault group in the Lyman direction, the soldiers of the NGU Charter Brigade used a drone and a note to offer the wounded occupiers to surrender. However, they were insidiously thrown with grenades and shot by their own comrades.
Watch on Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password