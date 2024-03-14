ENG
Occupant loses his head after explosion of ammunition dropped from drone. VIDEO

A Russian occupier lost his head after a munition dropped from a Ukrainian drone exploded.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone operator's successful attack was posted on the social network.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) elimination (5210) drones (2442)
