Volunteer Tolmachova asks for help in purchasing 2 drones for soldiers on front line. VIDEO

Yulia Tolmacheva, a volunteer who helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is raising funds for the 54th and 31st Brigades to buy two drones to help eliminate the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier, the volunteer brought cars for soldiers, drones and surveillance devices, which enable the Defence Forces to destroy the enemy.

Now, the soldiers of the 54th and 31st Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine need two Mavic 3T drones to enable the Defence Forces to eliminate enemies at night and adjust their work. As an example, here is a video of the destruction of a Russian armoured personnel carrier using a drone.

The price of one drone is UAH 190 thousand. The price for two copters is UAH 380 thousand.

Details for help:

Private: 4149629351302674 - Yulia Tolmacheva.



PayPal: [email protected]

Monobank on drones

