RDC once again calls on residents of Kursk and Belgorod to evacuate: "We will open fire on military targets". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps call on the civilian population of Belgorod and Kursk to evacuate or move to shelters. They promise to attack military targets in the near future.

The corresponding message was published on the RDC telegram channel at 9:14 a.m., Censor.NET reports.

"We are once again appealing to the residents of the Kursk and Belgorod regions!

Your leadership has not taken any measures to protect you or evacuate you, and the shelling of peaceful towns and villages in Ukraine continues as before. We are forced to return fire at military facilities in the border regions! Evacuate immediately," the Russian Volunteer Corps called.

The head and founder of the RDC, Denis Nikitin, promised that within an hour and a half after this address, fire would be opened on military targets in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that at around 8:30 am, eight rockets were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 12 March, fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.

According to the head of the RDC headquarters, Alexander (Fortuna), as of the morning of 14 March, the corps is continuing to conduct offensive operations in Russia.