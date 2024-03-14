In Tyotkino, Belgorod region, 2 ammunition depots of Russian army were destroyed - "Freedom of Russia" legion. VIDEO

Legion "Freedom of Russia" reports the destruction of two warehouses with ammunition of the Russian army in the village of Tiotkino, Belgorod region.

The Legion published the video on its telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"While Putin's army is destroying civilian homes, the Legion's artillerymen have delicately destroyed two warehouses of Putin's military base in Tiotkino. It's burning beautifully," the statement said.

Watch: RDC again calls on residents of Kursk and Belgorod to evacuate: "We will open fire on military targets". VIDEO

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 12 March, fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

According to the head of the RDC headquarters, Alexander (Fortuna), as of the morning of 14 March, the corps continues to conduct offensive operations in Russia.

Also read: Russian court takes three members of the Russian Volunteer Corps into custody

Russian volunteers are calling on civilians in Belgorod and Kursk to evacuate, as they are going to strike at military targets in these cities.