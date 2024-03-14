ENG
Occupiers "killed in action" two of their fighters who wanted to surrender. VIDEO of drone

The occupiers killed two of their fighters who wanted to surrender.

According to Censor.NET, the two occupants were instructed to surrender from a Ukrainian drone. They began to crawl in the direction indicated. Other occupants noticed this. They first threw a grenade at the fugitives and then shot them with small arms.

