Police evacuate residents of border village in Sumy region where Russians destroyed bridge. VIDEO

Russians destroyed a bridge over the Vorskla River near the village of Luhivka with a rocket, which significantly complicated the evacuation of civilians from the village.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is destroying civilian housing and infrastructure. Yesterday, a Russian missile destroyed a bridge over the Vorskla River. Police officer Dmytro Piddubnyi evacuated 16 residents of the village of Luhivka," law enforcement officials said.

Police also reported that Russians continue to destroy civilian homes and infrastructure in the Sumy region. Police evacuated 16 residents from the village of Luhivka. They are also escorting civilians and monitoring public order.

