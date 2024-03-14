There will be even more Ukrainian weapons: more of our shells, our drones, our electronic warfare systems - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an increase in the production of Ukrainian weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today I had the opportunity to thank the employees of our defense industry - people who have dedicated their lives to the Ukrainian army. They make our weapons that prove themselves at the front, at sea, in air strikes against the Russian system of war. Thank you for Ukrainian shells, guns, drones, our missiles, our electronic warfare systems - for everything that helps our soldiers fight and saves lives of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

There will be even more of our weapons, shells, drones, and electronic warfare systems. Today I met with employees of one of these defense companies. We don't talk about this officially. Now, in times of war, we cannot openly show everything we can really do. After the war, of course, we will express our gratitude openly. These are people who have found a way to make our state stronger. Significantly. And every day we accumulate more and more of this strength. Such a necessary force - such a long-range our force," Zelenskyy said.

