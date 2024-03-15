Russian man was shocked by arrival of Ukrainian strike drone at oil refinery in Kaluga region: "Holy f#ck! Sh#t!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the arrival of a Ukrainian drone at an oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the company, which is located near the settlements of Durnevo and Polotnyaniy Plant, has suffered significant damage.
Warning: Strong language!
