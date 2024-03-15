Body of occupier with piece of white cloth flies high up during explosion. VIDEO

A video showing the liquidation of two occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupiers were destroyed by a powerful explosion. The body of one of them flies high up, making several revolutions. A piece of white cloth is probably flying next to the occupier's body.

