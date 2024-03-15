ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10055 visitors online
News Video War
18 123 62

Body of occupier with piece of white cloth flies high up during explosion. VIDEO

A video showing the liquidation of two occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupiers were destroyed by a powerful explosion. The body of one of them flies high up, making several revolutions. A piece of white cloth is probably flying next to the occupier's body.

Read more: Dead, captured, and missing occupiers will "vote" in "elections" of President of Russian Federation - DIU

Watch more: Occupiers "killed in action" two of their fighters who wanted to surrender. VIDEO of drone

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) explosion (1541) elimination (5210)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 