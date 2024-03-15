Cabinet of Ministers should do everything to create even more technologically advanced and long-range, massive drones - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 751st day of the war with Russia.

I held several meetings with the military leadership and our government officials. Chief of Staff Syrskyi and the Minister of Defense were at the front and presented a report on the current situation and preparation of our actions. We also discussed the supply of shells and frontline air defense. The Chief of the Army assessed the overall situation and the actions of the commanders on the first line. Today, we agreed with the Chief of Staff on further active steps.

We also discussed the production and use of our attack drones and long-range drones. We also discussed Russian logistics and their system of financing the war. The joint meeting was attended by the Chief of the Army, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff, the heads of the DIU and the SSU, and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Sukharevskyi. Everyone clearly understands the tasks and specific goals.

The Cabinet of Ministers should do everything to create even more technologically advanced and long-range, massive drones. This should be a conveyor belt of Russian responsibility for terror. And this is a fundamental moment, in many ways historic. The more just responses we give to the Russian state and the more tangible our actions against the Russian system are, the harder it will be for Putin to continue his sick rule and, consequently, the war," Zelenskyy said.

