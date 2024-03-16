Zelenskyy on second anniversary of attack on Mariupol drama theater: Every Russian murderer must be held accountable for what he has done. VIDEO

Today, 16 March, marks the second anniversary of the Russian air strike on the Mariupol Drama Theatre.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned this terrible tragedy, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Drama theatre. The inscription "Children". Two years have passed... The world must remember everything that Russia has done against Ukraine and Ukrainians, and every Russian murderer must be held accountable for what they have done. We will ensure that they are held accountable.

Blessed memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russian terror," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

The drama theatre has become a tragic symbol of Russian crimes in Mariupol. On 16 March 2022, the occupiers deliberately dropped bombs on the theatre, despite the huge sign "CHILDREN". According to preliminary data, about 600 people died. The exact number of victims cannot be determined at this time.