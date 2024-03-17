Combat work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces in Southern direction on the night of March 17. VIDEO

On the night of 17 March, Ukrainian air defence forces in the southern sector were targeting enemy air targets.

The video was posted on the Telegram channel of the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"17 March 2024. South direction. And so - every night... I thank the defenders of the sky for their successful combat work!

Together - to victory!" he said and posted a video.

