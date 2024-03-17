Soldiers of 109th Mountain Assault Battalion destroyed enemy T-72 tank with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion destroyed an enemy T-72 tank with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the battalion's press centre.

"The 109th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion destroyed an enemy T72 tank with Wild Hornets drones. We thank everyone who donates and helps to destroy the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

The direction of destruction is not specified.