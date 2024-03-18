Zelenskyy expects European Peace Fund to become part of general security agreement between Ukraine and EU. VIDEO

The President commented on the creation of a new Fund for Assistance to Ukraine within the European Peace Foundation.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

"Today I would like to thank the leadership of the European Union and all member states for creating a new Fund to help Ukraine within the European Peace Fund. The amount is 5 billion euros, which will be used to support our defense efforts this year. We also expect that this Fund will become part of the overall security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.



I am grateful to all our people who are fighting and working for Ukraine and Ukrainians, who support each of our cities and communities. And especially those who are facing the most difficult times: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and our Odesa. We are doing our best to give Ukraine and each of our regions more protection and more strength. I thank everyone in the world who is with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

