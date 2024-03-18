ENG
Soldiers of 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy occupiers in Donetsk with drone attacks. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade are destroying Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region with accurate drone attacks.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Operators of "Rarog" attack drone company of 24th SMB destroyed three enemy armored vehicles with trailed guns. VIDEO

