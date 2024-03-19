Destruction of enemy infantry fighting vehicle with "Stugna" ATGM: "Come on, bro, come on! Hit those who are driving!". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with a Stugna ATGM in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian fighters was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

