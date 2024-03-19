Zelenskyy: Ramstein will result in new defense packages for Ukraine, including scarce artillery. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 755th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is another Ramstein, a meeting of countries that support our defense, our protection against Russian terror. This is a productive meeting, there are results. We can say a few things now.

There will be new defense packages, including scarce artillery. New states are joining the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition - thank you all. Of course, the priority for air defense, electronic warfare and drones remains unchanged. I am grateful to all the countries that are really working to make this our priority. Ukrainian drones are already showing strong results, and we must significantly strengthen the international component of cooperation. The frontline must feel our strengthening in terms of drones.

I would also like to thank Germany today for the announced defense package of half a billion euros. It includes artillery and armored vehicles. We greatly appreciate the German contribution to the protection of Ukrainian lives and our independence," Zelenskyy said.

