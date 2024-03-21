King of Netherlands attended military training of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visited the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of Operation INTERFLEX.

This was reported by the Royal House of the Netherlands on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Operation Interflex is a training program for the Ukrainian military in accordance with the standards of the Royal Armed Forces of the United Kingdom.

The Royal House notes that the Netherlands has been participating in this training program since September 2022. By 2023, about 34.5 thousand Ukrainians had been trained. This year, eight more classes of 200 recruits are to be trained. The training is conducted by a unit of the Royal Netherlands Army and includes exercises in shooting, weapon handling, urban and trench warfare, medical care, etc.

In addition to military personnel from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukrainian soldiers are trained by instructors from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Operation INTERFLEX was launched in June 2022. This world-leading training program, which is delivered across the UK, takes volunteer recruits who have joined the Armed Forces with little or no military experience and teaches them the skills they need to survive and perform effectively on the front line.