Session of 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum: Urgent military assistance to Ukraine, accession to EU and NATO. Live updates

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum begins.

the Forum's website

The Forum is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the political part of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which was one of the most important achievements of the Revolution of Dignity. The slogan of this year's event: "Ukraine says to the world: we will win together!".

The participants will discuss the situation at the frontline, urgent military assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, preparations for the European Parliament elections, the NATO Summit in Washington and the US presidential election, as well as the vision of the strategies of the West and Ukraine.

The event will be attended by high-ranking representatives of NATO and the European Union, defence ministers of partner countries, European and American politicians and experts, international figures, world experts on international relations and security issues, diplomats, journalists and civil society activists.

At the invitation of the Chairman of the KSF, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatseniuk, more than 80 foreign and Ukrainian speakers will speak

Among them, in particular, are such well-known international figures as: President of the European Council in 2009-14 Herman Van Rompuy, President of the European Commission in 2004-14 Jose Manuel Barroso, First Vice-President of the European Commission in 2010-14 Baroness Catherine Ashton, Members of the CBF Security Council - Prime Minister of Estonia in 2014-16 Taavi Rõivas and Prime Minister of Lithuania in 1999-2000 and 2008-12 Andrius Kubilius, Commander of the United States Forces Europe in 2014-17 Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, US General Gordon "Skip" Davis Jr. , Commander of U.S. Central Command in 2008-10 and Director of the CIA in 2011-12, General David Petraeus.

The Forum will also be attended by members of the European Parliament and a representative American delegation. The full list of participants will be announced on the day of the Forum.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatseniuk "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is the main international platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security in Ukraine.

